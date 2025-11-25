Family prepares homecoming for Filipino American mother

After spending eight months in ICE detention, Alma Bowman will finally be released from the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, and reunited with her family.

Her release was secured with the legal representation of Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Atlanta and the Center for Constitutional Rights, as well as advocacy by the Malaya Movement USA and Georgia, Tanggol Migrante Movement, GABRIELA USA, and the International Women’s Alliance.

On March 26, 2025, Bowman, a Filipino American,attended her routine yearly check-in at the ICE Atlanta Field Office in a wheelchair, with her two children, legal team, and a crowd of supporters.

Inside, ICE officers told her that she needed to be taken downstairs and separated from her attorney to be fingerprinted. But instead of being fingerprinted, she was detained.

Bowman has lived in Macon, Georgia, for nearly 50 years. Her father was a U.S. citizen serving in the Philippines with the U.S. Navy. That’s where he met Bowman’s mother and where Bowman was born.

“We are super excited that moomin gets to come home. It would have been another sad Thanksgiving without her,” her adult children Chris and John Mitchell, said.

“The plan is to get her some good home cooking and make sure she’s comfortable while catching her up on all she’s missed.”