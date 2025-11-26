Fain becomes First Korean American on King County Council

Steffanie Fain was sworn in Nov. 25 as the King County Council member for District 5, which includes Kent, Renton, Tukwila, SeaTac, Des Moines and Normandy Park.

She is the first Korean American—and the first Asian American in nearly four decades—to serve on the King County Council.

“I am deeply honored to serve the people of South King County, grounded in our shared values of affordable communities, safe neighborhoods and accountable government,” Fain said in a statement. “Today marks both a beginning and a responsibility.”

“South King County deserves practical, community-centered leadership focused on delivering tangible results that improve daily life for residents,” she said. “That includes expanding access to housing and behavioral health supports; strengthening public safety and first response; and ensuring that every tax dollar is used effectively and transparently. I’m ready to bring urgency, partnership and clear-eyed accountability to the council.”