Classifieds

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001538, Electrical Construction Work Order 2026-2027; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 01:30:59 PM on 11/19/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The work to be performed under this Contract consists of furnishing all tools, equipment, materials, supplies, and manufactured articles; furnishing all labor, transportation, and services, including fuel, power, water, and essential communications; and performing all work or other operations required for the fulfillment of the Contract, in strict accordance with the Contract Documents.

Estimated contract price: $2,000,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001525, GREEN TO CEDAR RIVERS TRAIL SOUTH INTERIM SEGMENT A; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 12/4/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

This project provides improvement of a shared use path, from SE Kent Kangley Road to the Black Diamond Open Space in Maple Valley and unincorporated King County. This project includes Schedule A (shared use path) and Schedule B (Covington Water District water main relocation.) Schedule A includes construction of approximately 1.7 miles of gravel trail, clearing and grubbing, erosion control, site preparation, grading, traffic control, utility adjustments/relocation, curb and gutter, roadway channelization striping, relocation of an existing fire hydrant, signal equipment replacement, a pedestrian pre-fabricated bridge over the BNSF Railway, and landscape restoration. Schedule B includes approximately 154 LF of a 12-inch water main replacement for Covington Water District.

Estimated Contract Price: $7,180,000

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 27% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 17% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Invitation to Bid for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

KC001503 OPENS: 11/21/2025

Supply and Delivery of Bridge Timbers and Related

KC001536 OPENS: 11/25/2025

Outreach for ORCA Passport Sales to Businesses – Supplemental

Pre-Submittal Conference: Monday, 11/3 at 10:30 AM PT via the link provided in the solicitation

KC001108 OPENS: 11/13/2025

Parking Management Services for Goat Hill and King Street Center Garages

KC001481 OPENS: 11/7/2025

ITB-Commercial Gate System Parts, and Repair Services

KC001521 OPENS: 11/7/2025

ITB-Construction Equipment Rental Services (Pool Bid)

KC001516 OPENS: 11/13/25

ITB-Street Bus Schedule Printing

BID DUE DATE: 11/26/25

BID DUE TIME: 1:00PM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept submittals from Qualified Consultants for the Casa Juanita Rehabilitation Architectural Services project. RFQ documents can be downloaded from our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open

BID DUE DATE: 11/19/25

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the 600 Building Lobby TI project located in Tukwila, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

KC001505 OPENS: 11/11/25

RFP-Circular Economy and Zero Waste of Resource Services

KC001514 OPENS: 11/5/25

ITB-Silvicultural Services

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001519, HOUGHTON & PUYALLUP – LANDFILL GAS BLOWER CONTROL PANEL AND CONTROLS UPGRADES; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM Mon 11/13/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

This project includes construction work to upgrade the landfill gas blower control panels and control systems at the Houghton (Schedule A) and Puyallup (Schedule B) Landfills. Work involves maintaining temporary blower operation, demolition and replacement of electrical and mechanical systems, including installation of new control panels, instrumentation, HDPE piping, equipment slabs, canopies, and appurtenances. Site-specific improvements include platforms, fencing, and utility coordination with PSE. The project concludes with reinstallation of existing blowers and comprehensive testing and commissioning of the upgraded systems.

Estimated contract price: $2,067,200

Pre-Bid: Please see Section 00 10 00 @Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

INVITATION FOR BID

Mechanical and Electrical Bid at Si View Apartments

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)’s Weatherization Department is soliciting bids from qualified firms to provide and install mechanical and electrical upgrades at Si View Apartments, 404 Healy Avenue South, North Bend, WA 98045 a property with 20 units. Sealed bids are due at 2:30 pm on November 7, 2025. A prebid meeting will be held at Si View Apartments, 404 Healy Avenue South, North Bend, WA 98045 , on November 3, 2025 at 11:00 am. Attendance at the Pre-Bid meeting is mandatory for all potential bidders.

Bid documents may be downloaded from the KCHA website, (https://www.kcha.org/business/weatherization/open). Any questions or requests for further information or clarification must be directed to, Arthur Gwin, ArthurG@kcha.org, Multifamily Weatherization Construction Coordinator and CC EnergyConservation@kcha.org, no later than 2:30 pm on November 5, 2025.

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)

Plumbing Replacement at Auburn Square Apartments

BID DUE DATE: December 3, 2025 at 11:00 am

REQUEST FOR BIDS

King County Housing Authority (KCHA) is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting Bids for the Plumbing Replacement at Auburn Square Apartments.

Work consists of but is not limited to removal/replacement of water main. The property is located at 3740 H Street NE, Auburn. There is a prebid meeting at the property on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Bid packets are available for download on KCHA’s website at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/.

This will be a Sealed Bid; all Bids must be received in a Sealed Envelope marked as “Bid Documents: Auburn Square Plumbing Replacement”. All Bids must be received and time and date stamped at KCHA no later than the stated due date and time. No Fax or Email or late Bids will be accepted. Estimate: 391k.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001527, Engineering Services for the King County Maleng Regional Justice Center Camera Renewal Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on November 17, 2025.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $58,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $410,543

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)

Fire Restoration at Kendall Ridge Apartments

BID DUE DATE: November 20, 2025 at 11:00 am

REQUEST FOR BIDS

King County Housing Authority (KCHA) is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting Bids for the Fire Restoration at Kendall Ridge Apartments.

Work consists of but is not limited to fire restoration of Building A. The property is located at 15301 NE 20th St, Bellevue. There is a pre-bid meeting at the property on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Bid packets are available for download on KCHA’s website at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/.

This will be a Sealed Bid; all Bids must be received in a Sealed Envelope marked as “Bid Documents: Kendall Ridge Fire Restoration”. All Bids must be received and time and date stamped at KCHA no later than the stated due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. No Fax or Email Bids will be accepted. Estimate: 340k.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

KC001163 OPENS: 11/4/2025

Work and Safety Footwear for Transit Bus Operators

KC001478 OPENS: 10/23/2025

Bus Engine Crankshaft Repair Services

KC001492 OPENS: 10/31/2025

RFP-Pre-Planning and Cost Estimating for County Projects

KC001526 OPENS: 11/5/25

JumpStart Paid Work-Based Learning and Wraparound Supportive Services Administra

Pre-Submittal Conference: Wednesday, 10/22 at 1:00 PM via the link provided in the solicitation

KC001522 OPENS: 11/6/25

ITB-Allison EP50 Hybrid Transmission Parts and Tools

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001509, Work Order Commissioning Services for Facilities Management Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on November 12, 2025.

Total Estimated Price: $500,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jennifer Haegele, jhaegele@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-5716

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001524, Work Order Project Control Services for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on November 13, 2025.

There is a 20% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $750,000 (each)

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

KC001498 OPENS: 10/24/2025

RFP-King County Deferred Compensation Investment Advisor

KC001504 OPENS: 11/3/25

Snow Plowing Removal Services

KC001440 OPENS: 10/23/25

LIGHT DUTY PASSENGER VEHICLES

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001496, Cedar Hills Adjacent Properties Deconstruction and Demolition; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on 10/21/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The Cedar Hills Adjacent Properties Deconstruction project is part of the eastern buffer expansion by removing developed properties located between the west side of 230th Ave SE and the east boundary of the Cedar Hills Regional Landfill Facility (CHRLF).

Estimated contract price: $1,600,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001495, Professional Services for the Regional Wastewater Services Plan Update; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 29, 2025.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $6,900,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $10,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

KC001381 OPENS: 11/6/2025

Consulting Roster for Enterprise Resource Planning System

KC001515 OPENS: 10/22/2025

Diesel Particulate Filter with Catalyst Cleaning, Repair and Inspection

KC001245 OPENS: 10/29/2025

Mass Notification Alert System

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001506, 2023 NEW GUARDRAIL PROJECT; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 10/21/25. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a Mandatory Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal: 0%.

There is a Training Goal: 0 hours.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

This project provides for the improvement of various roadways in King County by installing new guardrail, guardrail anchors, guardrail reflectors, and other work.

Estimated contract price: $633,925

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001500, ASPHALT PAVING AND CONCRETE WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on OCTOBER 16, 2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 03 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

This work primarily involves asphalt paving repair and improvement work on the King County Parks Regional Trail System and parking lot facilities.

Estimated contract price: $2,000,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001518, MURRAY PUMP STATION EAST FORCE MAIN REHABILITATION PHASE 2; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on OCTOBER 21, 2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The purpose of this project is to rehabilitate the east force main of the Murray Pump Station, approximately 350 feet of 27-inch bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe (CCP) and install two vacuum relief valve assemblies. The work includes but is not limited to installation of a below grade precast concrete structure to house the relief valve assembly, installation of a 2nd assembly within the Murray Pump Station equipment room, sewer diversion to the west force main during rehabilitation, and restoration of concrete panels along Beach Dr SW, and all other work required in the Contract documents.

Estimated contract price: $2,966,000.00

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Sedro-Woolley Housing

Authority (SWHA)

Landscape Maintenance Contract

PROPOSAL DUE DATE: OCTOBER 16, 2025

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

KCHA is soliciting bids on behalf of Sedro-Woolley Housing

Authority for Landscape Maintenance for Hillsview

Apartments, Cedar Grove I, II and II. Women and Minority

owned companies are strongly encouraged to submit

proposals. Proposals are due by 2:00 p.m. on Thursday,

October 16, 2025. Proposals are available at

kcha.org/business/construction/open or via

email @ MichelleP@KCHA.org September 25, 2025.

KCHA is soliciting bids for Asbestos & Lead Abatement

Services for commercial and residential apartment

properties located throughout King, Thurston and

Skagit Counties. Women and Minority owned companies

are strongly encouraged to submit proposals.

Proposals are due Thursday, August 8, 2024, by 2 PM.

Proposals are available at kcha.org/business/open or via

email Thursday, July 18, 2024. Contact Danielle Munroe,

Management Analyst at KCHA (206) 574-1200

or Daniellem@kcha.org

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001510, Work Order Multidisciplinary Architectural & Engineering Services for Facilities Management Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 23, 2025.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price: $2,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jennifer Haegele, jhaegele@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-5716

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

KC001477 OPENS: 10/13/2025

ITB-Oil Sampling and Related Supplies

KC001461 OPENS: 1/1/2026

Centralized 911 and Radio Voice / Data Logging Recorder

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001512, BOISE X CONNECTION #3055A BRIDGE REPLACEMENT; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on OCTOBER 14, 2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a Mandatory Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal: 18%.

There is a Training Goal: 400 hours.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

This project provides for the improvement of Boise X Connection #3055A Bridge on SE Mud Mountain Road in King County by clearing and grubbing; installing erosion control measures; cofferdams, stream diversion pipe and dewatering system; constructing bridge and walls, removal of structures and obstructions; roadway excavation including haul; removal of existing bridge and wingwall; installing shoring; construction of geosynthetic reinforced soil wall; placement of streambed materials; precast bridge construction with UHPC shear keys; surfacing with crushed surfacing base course; paving with hot mix asphalt; installing beam guardrail; stream channel and site restoration; project temporary traffic control, and other work.

Estimated contract price: $4,061,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001488, Big Finn Field Fence and Dugout Replacement; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 10/09/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section for details.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

This project provides for the improvement of Big Finn Hill Park Field 4 in King County by replacing ball field fencing and two (2) dugouts, installing new warning track, mow strips, outfield fence fabric, scoreboard, foul poles, ADA sidewalk improvement, and other work.

Estimated contract price: $515,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001501, Work Order Transit Planning and Conceptual Design Services for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 21, 2025.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000 (each)

This Contract is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

KC001265 OPENS: 10/23/2025

RFP-Civil Matter and Case Management System

Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 9/23 at 10:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation

BID DUE DATE: 10/08/25

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

Request for Bids

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Newport Fire Alarm System Replacement project located in Bellevue, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001494, FIFTEEN MILE CREEK BRIDGE #493C REPLACEMENT; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on OCTOBER 7, 2025 Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal: 17%.

There is a Training Goal: 400 hours.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

This project provides for the replacement of Fifteen Mile Creek Bridge #493C located on SE May Valley Road crossing Fifteen Mile Creek in King County by clearing and grubbing, grading, gravel borrow, drainage, removing the existing bridge, constructing drilled shaft and concrete cap and wall foundation, furnishing and placing precast voided slab units with Ultra High Performance Concrete (UHPC) shear key, polyester concrete overlay, tree protection, invasive species removal, erosion control, surfacing with crushed surfacing, paving with hot mix asphalt, bridge rail, beam rail guardrail, temporary traffic control, large woody placements, and other work.

Estimated contract price: $4,002,400

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001485, Construction Management Services for Bow Lake South Processing Area and SW Shoreline Transfer Station Dust Control Projects; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 8, 2025.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price: $440,832.86

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

KC001491 OPENS: 9/26/25

First Aid Kits, Emergency Preparedness and Related Items

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001508, Work Order Hydrologic, Hydraulic, and Geomorphological Services for Water and Land Resources Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 7, 2025.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $500,000 (each)

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873