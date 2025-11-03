CACA, CISC team up for rice drive and voter aid

The Chinese American Citizens Alliance (CACA) Seattle Lodge hosted its 14th annual Rice Drive and Voter Assistance event on Nov. 1, in partnership with the Chinese Information and Service Center (CISC).

The event provided 1,500 pounds of rice, 300 sticky rice dumplings prepared by Ton Kiang BBQ & Noodle House, 300 oranges and 300 red envelopes to low-income elders in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

Voter assistance was also offered in multiple Chinese dialects. Members of Boy Scout Troop 254 helped bag and distribute the rice, fostering intergenerational connections within the community.

CACA National President Kin Yan Hui traveled from San Antonio, Texas to assist and recognize the Seattle Lodge’s longstanding community service.