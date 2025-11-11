Bruce Lee to be featured on 2026 USPS Forever Stamp

The U.S. Postal Service has offered a first look at its 2026 stamp program, which will feature tributes to martial arts legend Bruce Lee and the Lunar New Year among a diverse slate of commemorative issues.

The Bruce Lee Forever stamp will honor the actor, filmmaker and martial artist widely credited with breaking barriers for Asian Americans in Hollywood. The design shows Lee executing his signature flying kick against a yellow brush-stroke background — a nod to the tracksuit he wore in his 1973 film Game of Death.

On the right side of the stamp, BRUCE LEE and USA FOREVER are printed vertically and angled to appear as if Lee’s kick were breaking them in half.

The Postal Service described him as “the first Asian leading man in American film.”

Also included in the 2026 lineup is the Lunar New Year: Year of the Horse Forever stamp, part of the agency’s ongoing series celebrating the Chinese zodiac. Created by artist Camille Chew, the design incorporates traditional motifs symbolizing prosperity and renewal.