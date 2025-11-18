Advocate David Lin and wife mourned after apparent homicide

Lifelong advocate David Lin and his wife, Jean Lin, both 69, were identified as the victims of a double homicide in Hillsborough, New Jersey, prompting grief across the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

Lin dedicated decades of service to numerous AAPI organizations, including serving as National President of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) from 2012 to 2016 and as a National Vice President for OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates. He also served his local community as a member and Vice President of the Hillsborough School Board.

Former OCA Executive Director Daphne Kwok noted that Lin “tirelessly gave his all to improving the livelihood of Asian American Pacific Islanders.”

Kendall Kosai, former Deputy Director of OCA, said Lin “represented what it meant to be a true advocate – an unwavering commitment toward uplifting AANHPIs with a kind heart.”

In Lin’s memory, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been established by colleague Bill Imada for the David Lin Memorial JACL and OCA Leadership Fund. The fund is dedicated to continuing the mission of JACL, which works to secure the civil rights of Japanese Americans and others victimized by injustice.

OCA released a statement honoring Lin’s legacy of “service, mentorship, and bridge-building across communities.”