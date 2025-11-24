450 chickens donated to ACRS Food Bank

Volunteers delivered hundreds of hot meals and staple foods to the Asian Counseling and Referral Service food bank this week, continuing a longstanding community effort timed to the holiday season.

This year’s donation included 450 hot roasted chickens prepared by Costco in a pre-dawn order arranged by MG2 Architecture. Deli manager Rachelle Hedington said staff begin cooking at 4 a.m. so the order is ready for volunteers to pick up by 9 a.m.

American Legion Cathay Post 186 contributed 450 sticky-rice dumplings, or zongzi, made by Joey Wang of Ton Kiang Barbecue Noodle House. Harry Chan, owner of Tai Tung Restaurant, provided hot congee for people waiting in line. The Seattle Chinese American Citizens Alliance donated 100-pound bags of rice to be packaged with other food bank items.

The tradition began 16 years ago, when friends Del Lui and Jerry Lee noticed a block-long line forming outside the food bank as people waited in below-20-degree temperatures. During lunch that day, they called friends asking for donations to buy roasted chickens. By the end of the meal they had commitments for more than 300. Some of those early volunteers still help distribute food and contribute to the fund, saying the smiles from recipients keep them returning each year.