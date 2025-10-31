Yeo seeking big year at Seattle U

By Jason Cruz

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

In his final season of college basketball, senior forward Junseok Yeo is looking to leave a lasting mark with the Seattle University Redhawks. Yeo, a transfer from Gonzaga, is expected to be a key piece in the team’s lineup this year.

Originally from Seoul, South Korea, Yeo started playing basketball when he was 11 years old. His older brother enjoyed it and Yeo followed. He also ran track and played soccer.

“When I turned 13, I realized that basketball fit me because I was taller than other players,” he explained. His favorite player is Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. “I like the way he plays. He’s really good at defense.”

Yeo’s father used to play basketball.

“He didn’t force me to play basketball, he supported me,” explained Yeo. His father is 6-foot-5, while his mother is 5-foot-11. Yeo bests both of them at 6-foot-8.

He led his high school basketball team to the national title. During high school, he was chosen to participate in the NBA Global Academy in Australia.

“In my senior year in high school, I made the [Korean] National Team and played with them.” This was the start of several valuable international basketball opportunities playing for his country.

Yeo participated in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in 2020 and played with the Australian Centre of Excellence in 2019 at the NBA Academy Games. He also played for the U19 Korean Team at the FIBA World Cup in Latvia, where he led the tournament in points scored, averaging 25.6 per game. He also averaged 10 rebounds per game.Yeo also helped Korea’s senior national team qualify for the FIBA Asia Cup 2021.

Yeo’s dream is to one day play in the Olympics for the South Korean National Team.

Scheduling conflicts with the U.S. college basketball season prevents Yeo from playing for the National Team. However, he had the chance to play for South Korea this summer at the FIBA Asian Cup in Jedda, Saudi Arabia. The tournament is a qualifier for countries to compete in the Olympics.

After his first year at Korea University in Seoul, he transferred to play college basketball in the United States. Gonzaga, known for its international recruiting efforts of players, found Yeo. Yeo joined Gonzaga halfway through the 2022-23 season and played for the Bulldogs during the 2023-24 season. He quickly became a fan-favorite due to his athleticism and all-out effort. The transition from his home in Seoul to Spokane, Washington was hard at first for Yeo.

“I missed my friends and family,” he recalled. “But if I wanted to stay and play here, I had to learn how to be a great teammate.” His second year, he started to hang out with more teammates. During his time in Gonzaga, he took ESL classes and learned to speak the English language to communicate with people easier. He recalls getting more comfortable in having conversations.

This past spring, Yeo decided to transfer to find better opportunities to play. He landed across the state in Seattle.

“I needed more playing time. When I put my name in the portal, I visited a few schools and I liked the environment here and the energy.” One of the Seattle U players showed him around the school and Yeo felt a connection. “For me, it felt like family and that’s why I chose here. I liked the city vibe here.””

“One of his main strengths is his versatility,” said Marshall Cho, a high school coach from Oregon that has helped Yeo navigate the process of finding a college in the United States. “We worked together when he entered the transfer portal,” Cho explained. “I advised him through the process and we had a lot of conversations with colleges.” Cho reiterated what Yeo had said about Seattle. “He really enjoyed the environment and the city,” Cho added, “He was very mature throughout the whole process.”

The Redhawks will play its first season in the West Coast Conference. Gonzaga is a part of the conference. “It’s going to be awkward,” Yeo said of his potential return to play at Gonzaga in front of fans that once cheered him.

“He’s going to have a big role on this team,” said Seattle University head coach Chris Victor. “Leaving Gonzaga and trying to find a new home for his last year, he wanted to find a place where he could showcase who he was as a basketball player and we are going to give that to him.”

“He has good size, a very-skilled player,” Victor said. “He’s been playing high-level basketball for a long time. He played the Asia Cup this summer and it’s been great for him.”

Victor heaped additional praise on Yeo. “He’s a great kid, and being around him now he’s more impressive as a person.”

The Seattle University Men’s Basketball team begins its season Monday, Nov. 3 against Denver University at the Redhawk Center on the campus of Seattle U.

For information on tickets, visit https://goseattleu.com/tickets.

You can follow Junseok Yeo on X and Instagram.

Jason can be reached at newstips@nwasianweekly.com.