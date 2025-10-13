Uncle Bob Legacy Award to honor Gary Iwamoto

The 2025 Uncle Bob Legacy Award will be presented to Gary Iwamoto, an activist, author, historian, a playwright, and an attorney, in recognition of his decades-long contributions to Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

For nearly five decades, Iwamoto has been dedicated to preserving the cultural integrity of the area while educating the community on its history, including the significant legacy of “Uncle Bob” Santos—a key figure in the district’s fight for social justice and cultural preservation.



Santos passed away in 2016, but his legacy continues to inspire activists and community leaders working in Seattle and beyond.