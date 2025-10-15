T&T Supermarket to open second Washington location

T&T Supermarket, the largest Asian grocery chain in Canada, is set to open its second Washington state location in Lynnwood.

The new store, smaller than its Bellevue counterpart, will offer a variety of T&T’s popular products, including Portuguese egg tarts, Hong Kong-style buns, mango cakes, and garlicky fried chicken.



Though the Lynnwood store will be less than half the size of the Bellevue megamarket, it will feature exclusive items such as braised pork belly buns, sesame mochi rice balls, and Japanese cold ramen.