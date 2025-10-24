Travis Quezon to be Next Editor in Chief at International Examiner

The board of the International Examiner (IE) announced on Friday that Travis Quezon will be its next print and web editor in chief.

Quezon is a former IE board member (2022-2025) and editor (2013-2017)—he begins his new role on Nov. 17.

SuJ’n Chon, board president, commented, “Travis has deep editorial experience across various journalistic platforms, including his time at the Examiner, where he guided the organization through a financial crisis. We’re thrilled to have him back now that we’re thriving, as he will connect our remarkable history with an exciting future.”

Quezon returns to the IE after his recent role as Marketing and Communications Manager at International Community Health Services.

“These are unprecedented times facing our communities. It’s really important that we tell our diverse stories through journalism and build solidarity and coalition around the complex immigrant experience,” said Quezon.