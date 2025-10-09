Tattoo artist chosen to design Kraken jersey for AANHPI night

By Jason Cruz

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Kenji Stoll grew up in graffiti culture, growing up in Tacoma. And now, he’s bringing his unique street art edge to the world of sports—the Seattle Kraken has chosen Stoll to design its sweater for Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Night on Jan. 29, 2026.

Stoll went to an alternative public high school, which focused on art. It was there that he honed his artistic skills.

“I became influenced by cultural art and doing something with a different pace,” the 34-year-old, who’s also a tattoo artist, stated. “I’ve had a lot of different influences and support.” Stoll is half Japanese on his mother’s side.

“Ultimately, I became involved working with youth,” Stoll said. He worked for a nonprofit which supported at-risk youth. It was in this setting that Stoll got his first opportunity to do community art.

“I was part teacher, part facilitator, and part community outreach,” Stoll said of his roles. He was able to work on community art projects, including wall murals.

“The older I got, the more I was able to hone my own artistic voice. I got into patterns, textiles, clothing, and fabrics.” He was influenced by his Japanese side and began gaining an interest in cultural art.

Stoll’s public art displays include creating mosaic art panels at the Downtown Redmond Station for Sound Transit, curating an art exhibit at the Tacoma Art Museum, and creating a mural for the Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington. He also has a display at Climate Pledge Arena.

Despite the popularity of the designs in Japanese art, Stoll is one of the few Japanese Americans in the industry. “It sounds silly, but there are not a lot of [Japanese American tattoo artists] out there.” Some people will seek him out to do a Japanese-inspired design because he’s of Japanese ancestry.

Stoll has been a tattoo artist for almost five years, and he said that artform allowed him to learn about his own cultural background.

“Tattooing is about identity,” Stoll explained, “It’s the most personal kind of art.” He notes that the intricate designs involved in Japanese tattoos is one of the more complicated designs to affix onto a person. “There is no instant gratification,” Stoll said about the intensive time involved in doing such a tattoo. “Japanese tattooing is the opposite of that.”

In addition to tattoos, Stoll continues to work on murals and public art. He was asked by the representatives at the Seattle Kraken to design this year’s AANHPI jersey as part of its annual Common Threads campaign.

According to the Kraken website, the initiative is the “embodiment of our commitment to inclusivity and unity within the Kraken community. It symbolizes the idea that, regardless of our diverse backgrounds and unique experiences, we are all woven together by the same passion and devotion for our team.”

Stoll’s jersey design is an homage to a Filipino American tattoo artist Leo Zulueta, who is known as “the father of modern tribal tattooing.”

“It is cool to me because he is somebody that was a punk rock kid in the 1980s,” Stoll said of Zulueta. He notes that Zulueta’s story is one of many unsung stories of Asian American history. “There are so many stories that we don’t even know about,” he added. Stoll’s design incorporates the neo-tribal themes of Zulueta with the Kraken’s S logo and anchor intertwined. The design is purposely monotone.

The designs for the 2025-2026 season are currently showcased at the Seattle Convention Center.

Stoll can be found at Imperio Tattoos in Tacoma. His Instagram features more of his work.

The Seattle Kraken starts its fifth season on Oct. 9. AANHPI night is Jan. 29. Tickets can be found here.

