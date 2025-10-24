Storm hire Sonia Raman as head coach

Sonia Raman will be the next head coach of the Seattle Storm, ESPN reported Friday. The Liberty assistant coach is set to become the first Indian American woman to lead a WNBA team, signing a multiyear deal.

Raman, 44, was an assistant with the Memphis Grizzlies from 2020-24. She worked in scouting, player development, and analytics with the team.

“It’s a very nontraditional career path for someone of South Asian descent,” she told The New York Times. “My parents are both immigrants from India, so coming here and working hard and providing me with so much opportunity — I don’t think it was on their radar that their daughter was going to become a basketball coach.”

A native of Framingham, Mass., Raman played at Tufts University before earning a law degree from Boston College. She shifted from law to coaching, starting as an assistant at Wellesley College and later becoming MIT’s head coach.

Raman replaces Noelle Quinn, who was fired.