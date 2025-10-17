Seven charged in CID food stamp fraud

SEATTLE — Seven people are now facing charges in an ongoing investigation into a food stamp fraud ring operating in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID), King County prosecutors confirmed Friday.

The case stems from a months-long effort by Seattle police, who say groups of suspects took advantage of people experiencing homelessness and addiction by offering cash in exchange for food stamp benefits. Police allege the suspects then used those benefits to buy groceries and household goods, which were resold to restaurants, businesses and private buyers across King and Snohomish counties.

Prosecutors filed charges against two people Friday after receiving completed investigations from police. Ha Son Thach and Lien My Khuu are each facing five counts of felony food stamp trafficking. Thach is being held on $10,000 bail, while Khuu was released and is scheduled to return to court October 22.

Five others had initial court appearances this week and are under further review. All were released as their investigations continue, and each has been ordered to stay away from the market at 12th Avenue and Jackson Street, believed to be a hub for the trafficking activity. One was not charged after a judge found there wasn’t enough evidence at the time.

Police say they first began watching the operation in July and observed two main schemes: In one, suspects approached people with EBT cards and paid them in cash to buy items from stores. In the other, they purchased the cards outright—often for half their value—and used them to shop for goods they could later resell.

According to police, the suspects often worked in shifts throughout the day and communicated about who was doing what. Officers also noted that drug dealers in the area quickly learned when people had been paid in cash and would then target them for narcotics sales.

Eleven people have been arrested so far, and prosecutors say more charges may be filed as investigations continue. Seattle police are still looking for several others connected to the case.