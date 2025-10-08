Seattle pushes back against “federal overreach” 

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell signed two executive orders on Wednesday aimed at shielding the city from what he called “unlawful actions” and “federal overreach” by the Trump administration, as concerns mount over the potential deployment of federalized National Guard troops and immigration enforcement raids carried out by masked, unidentified agents.

The executive actions are a direct response to recent moves by former President Donald Trump to deploy troops to major U.S. cities and ramp up immigration enforcement. Harrell said the orders are intended to protect Seattle’s communities—particularly immigrants and refugees—and preserve local control of law enforcement.

“We are in a truly unprecedented time in modern history where the president is talking about using American cities as ‘training grounds’ for the military—a disturbing statement that shows his disrespect for the law and disregard for the collaboration it takes between all levels of government to ensure our country thrives,” said Harrell. “These Executive Orders are proactive steps we can take to protect our communities and values.”

The first executive order addresses the potential deployment of National Guard troops, setting up legal and intergovernmental coordination if federal troops are sent to Seattle without state authorization. It includes the creation of a task force to manage response efforts and communication.

The second order targets immigration enforcement tactics. It directs city staff to draft legislation that would ban federal officers from wearing face masks unless required for specific duties, and would require clear identification on uniforms. It also proposes an ordinance to block federal agents from staging or operating immigration raids on city property.

Both orders reiterate that the Seattle Police Department (SPD) has no role in civil immigration enforcement—a stance the city has long maintained.

“True public safety is not something that can be achieved by parachuting federal troops into Seattle,” said SPD Chief Shon Barnes. “Policing is a profession that demands training, accountability, and a deep understanding of our communities. Decisions about Seattle’s safety should be based on facts and community feedback—not political talking points from people who do not live here and have no stake in our neighborhoods.”

The executive orders come with broad support from local and state leaders. City Councilmembers, King County officials, and immigrant rights advocates echoed the Mayor’s call for resistance to what they see as politically motivated actions by the federal government.

The Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs (OIRA) is also stepping up, launching a new series of One Seattle Community Resource Fairs to connect residents with services. OIRA Director Hamdi Mohamed said the office will “devote resources and expertise” to support the executive orders.

“A connected, fearless approach is what is needed right now to provide trust and safety during any potential deployment of the national guard,” Mohamed said. “Seattle’s immigrant residents are best served when they are empowered and informed about their rights, not targeted and misrepresented.”

The city will also re-launch its Immigrant and Refugee Commission to advise on policy, advocacy, and outreach efforts.