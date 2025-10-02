ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Seattle artist honored with Japan’s Foreign Minister’s commendation

Akiko “Aki” Sogabe (second from right) with the Consul General of Japan & Mrs. Makoto Iyori, and Sogabe’s son (right). (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Japanese papercutting artist Akiko “Aki” Sogabe was honored at a Sept. 30 reception hosted by the Consul General of Japan in Seattle following her receipt of the 2025 Foreign Minister’s commendation.

The award, presented by Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Sept. 5, recognizes Sogabe’s decades-long efforts to promote Japanese culture and foster U.S.-Japan relations through her mastery of kirie, the traditional art of Japanese papercutting.

A self-taught artist, Sogabe has been active in the United States since 1978 and has created more than 3,000 works. She was honored in 2008 by Northwest Asian Weekly at its Asian American Pioneer dinner. 

Sogabe’s art often highlights Japanese customs, seasonal beauty, and the immigrant experience. She is also known for her public artworks, including the “Song of the Earth” mural at Seattle’s Pike Place Market and collaborative projects in Bellevue.

 

