Police arrest two men for selling drugs in the CID

Seattle police arrested two men—ages 20 and 21—on Monday afternoon for selling drugs inside of Hoa Mai Park in the Chinatown-International District (CID) on Monday afternoon.

The officers were doing some proactive narcotics enforcement in the area. They spotted the two men near the 1200 block of South King Street, exchanging what appeared to be baggies of drugs.

Officers moved in and made the arrests without any issues. During the bust, they recovered 25.5 grams of meth that had been packaged for sale, along with a digital scale and what looked like a drug ledger.

Both men were booked into King County Jail for narcotics-related charges.