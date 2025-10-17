Northwest Asian Weekly 2025 General Election Endorsements

Northwest Asian Weekly presents its endorsements for the 2025 General Election. These recommendations reflect thoughtful review and consideration of candidate platforms, track records, and direct responses to our questionnaire on issues that matter to Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities.

This is not a comprehensive list of every qualified candidate on the ballot. Rather, the recommendations are focused on key races that will significantly shape the future of Seattle and King County—particularly on issues impacting AAPI communities such as housing affordability, small business recovery, public safety, anti-Asian hate, and immigrant protections.

While no candidate is perfect, we believe the following experienced leaders are best positioned to build an inclusive, accountable, and equitable future. They have demonstrated consistent engagement with AAPI communities, delivered tangible results, and lead with a values-based, community-centered approach.

King County Executive – Claudia Balducci

Claudia Balducci is a seasoned public servant with a 25+ year track record of delivering results through collaboration and regional leadership. As a former Bellevue mayor and current King County Councilmember, Balducci has championed affordable housing, transit expansion, and balanced public safety with behavioral health investments.

Balducci initiated and led the Regional Affordable Housing Task Force to prioritize housing at the Puget Sound Regional Council, and is committed to creating 44,000 affordable homes across King County. Her work with immigrant- and community-based organizations has improved access to culturally competent services and infrastructure for AAPI and underserved communities. Balducci’s ability to navigate complex systems, build coalitions, and implement large-scale solutions across jurisdictions and businesses is exactly what King County needs in this critical moment.

Seattle Mayor – Bruce Harrell

Mayor Bruce Harrell brings lived experience and a results-oriented approach to leading Seattle. As the city’s first Asian American and Black mayor, he governs with a deep commitment to equity, community safety, and economic recovery. Harrell has expanded public safety reform, small business recovery, and supported significant investments in affordable housing and immigrant communities. His Downtown Activation Plan, permitting/storefront reforms, and increased SPD staffing along with CARE Department services reflect a pragmatic balance between revitalizing Seattle’s economy and meeting immediate public safety concerns.

Harrell has taken steps to invest in and protect AAPI communities, including expanding language access across city departments and supporting the Chinatown-International District (CID) Ambassadors Program, a public-private partnership that provides culturally rooted care in the community, and recognizes there is more work to do. He plans to invest over $10 million to further invest in services for immigrant and refugee communities. While challenges remain for stronger affordability, Harrell’s focus on public-safety, economic recovery and commitment to inclusive access are delivering results.

Seattle City Attorney – Erika Evans

Erika Evans combines broad legal expertise with a fair and community-centered vision for justice. As a former Assistant U.S. Attorney, public defender, pro tem judge, and city prosecutor, Evans has qualified experience within both federal and local systems. Evans offers a well-rounded legal background and she supports restorative justice models that protect public safety while reducing harm. As a former federal prosecutor, Evans is the candidate with direct experience fighting against hate crimes and has pledged to establish Seattle’s first anti-hate and bias crimes unit to ensure that acts of hate are properly charged and prosecuted. Her focus on equity, accountability, and immigrant protections marks her as a justice leader for the future.

Seattle City Council District 2 – Eddie Lin

As an attorney in the Seattle City Attorney’s Office representing the Office of Housing, Eddie Lin combines legal expertise with an experienced understanding of housing policy and equity. He has spent the past 6 years funding and advancing affordable housing.

Public safety is a central priority for Lin. His approach includes hybrid responses—combining culturally competent law enforcement, mental health professionals, and gun violence prevention. As the son of a Taiwanese immigrant and resident of the South End, Lin understands the needs of immigrant communities, and would prioritize language access, culturally responsive services and policies, housing security, and critical immigrant resources.

Seattle City Council District 9 – Sara Nelson

Sara Nelson brings pragmatic leadership and experience navigating within city systems to deliver results across public safety, economic recovery, and affordable housing. As a small business owner, Nelson understands the challenges and policies needed to help storefronts, facilitate permitting and increase downtown revitalization.

Nelson has demonstrated a track record of supporting the AAPI community. She has engaged directly with community members in the Chinatown-International District, and recognizes its cultural and historical importance, which she backs up by supporting the vital 15-point public safety plan for Little Saigon created by its community leaders. She has advocated consistently for increased public safety, addiction recovery, and investments to expand affordable housing. Having been unanimously elected by her colleagues to be Council President, Nelson’s leadership is collaborative and results-driven—qualities Seattle needs in a time of transition.

Stay tuned for further editorial coverage and candidate insights as we continue to keep you informed about key issues in this election.

We encourage all eligible voters to engage, stay informed, and—most importantly—vote this November. Local elections have real impact. Your voice matters so make it count.