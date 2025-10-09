New hotline in King County provides support for hate crime victims

King County has officially launched the Stop Hate Hotline, a new resource aimed at supporting victims of hate crimes and bias incidents. The hotline, operated by the nonprofit Crisis Connections, provides a confidential reporting system and connects victims to crucial community resources.

“This hotline is a critical step in ensuring that everyone in King County can live without fear of discrimination or violence,” said King County Executive Shannon Braddock. “It reflects our commitment to creating a safe and inclusive community where all residents are protected from hate and bias.”

The hotline was created following the unanimous approval of legislation in 2022, spearheaded by King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn. The law expands reporting avenues for hate crime victims, building on input from the King County Coalition Against Hate and Bias and best practices from other regions.

“Hate crimes are widely underreported, and this hotline creates a vital pathway for victims to safely come forward,” said Dunn. “Too often, it is the most vulnerable in our community who bear the brunt of these dehumanizing acts. No one in King County should ever live in fear of danger because of their race, religion, beliefs, appearance, or any other difference that exists among us.”

The hotline is available 24/7 at 833-STOP-H81 (833-786-7481), with real-time interpretation services available in over 200 languages. Victims can choose to report anonymously or provide contact information to receive follow-up services.