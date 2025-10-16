NBC News dissolves Asian America, BLK, Latino and OUT teams in sweeping cuts

NBC News has eliminated its dedicated editorial teams for NBC Asian America, NBC BLK, NBC Latino and NBC OUT as part of a broad reorganization that includes the layoff of about 150 staffers, multiple sources said Wednesday.

The layoffs represent roughly 7 percent of the network’s newsroom staff of about 2,000.

In a brief internal meeting on Wednesday, executives told employees the cuts were necessary amid corporate restructuring tied to Comcast’s planned spin‑off of MSNBC and CNBC into a new entity known as Versant.

The cuts were announced to staff at a brief, 10 a.m. meeting on Wednesday by NBC News’ executive vice president of editorial, Catherine Kim, described the day to staff as “a difficult day for a lot of us.”

NBC has encouraged laid‑off employees to apply for about 140 open roles across its news operations.