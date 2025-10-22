Miss Philippines WA contestants teams up with Goodwill to spotlight sustainability

Several Miss Philippines Washington contestants will tour Evergreen Goodwill’s operations and Job Training & Education Center on Oct. 30, highlighting the nonprofit’s mission of sustainability, empowerment and community impact.

The visit will include a behind-the-scenes look at Goodwill’s donation processing, retail logistics, and workforce development programs, followed by a Q&A session with an employment specialist. Among the attendees is Mia Amaranto, one of this year’s contestants and also a Goodwill representative.

The partnership between Evergreen Goodwill of Northwest Washington and Miss Philippines Washington aims to reframe pageantry as more inclusive and environmentally conscious. Organizers say the Oct. 30 event is a natural next step following a private shopping experience held earlier this month.

On Oct. 5, before the store opened to the public, eight contestants browsed a curated collection of secondhand gowns, shoes and accessories at Seattle Goodwill’s flagship store. The pop-up event gave candidates—who range from students to professionals—a chance to assemble competition looks on a budget while supporting Goodwill’s mission of reuse and community reinvestment.

The collaboration arrives during Filipino American History Month and ahead of the Miss Philippines Washington pageant on Nov. 2.