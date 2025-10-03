Man says ride from Spokane turned into kidnapping, armed robbery in CID

A man who thought he was catching a ride from Spokane to Redmond instead ended up being robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID), according to police.

The 39-year-old man told officers he had agreed to pay three people—two men and a woman—$65 for gas in exchange for a lift across the state. But instead of heading to Redmond, the group drove him straight to Seattle.

Once there, the victim said the driver hit him in the face with a handgun while the others held and punched him inside the car. The woman allegedly threatened to shoot him if he didn’t hand over more money.

The suspects took about $180 in cash, along with a bag containing medication and clothes, police said. The man managed to get out of the car near 7th Avenue South and South Main Street, and the suspects drove off in a black Dodge.

Officers later found a car matching that description nearby and arrested a 32-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, and a 45-year-old man. All three were booked into King County Jail for investigation of robbery and kidnapping.