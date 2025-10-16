Local creative and entrepreneur, Roy Hsu, plans to revitalize the Seattle film industry, starting with his film, “Cheap AF,” starring Margaret Cho and Arden Cho

By Kai Curry

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

How about a new romantic comedy, with an Asian cast, writer, director, and producer, set in Seattle? It’s a wrap! Business consultant and angel investor Roy Hsu has turned his sights towards the film industry—and he wants the industry to grow big right here in the Emerald City. His first feature film, “Cheap AF,” stars Arden Cho and Margaret Cho, and just completed filming.

In the film, which is now in post-production, Arden Cho plays an influencer trying to win a contest for the “cheapest wedding.” Arden’s character risks losing more important things, like relationships, at the cost of winning the contest. Margaret Cho plays her mother, whose cheap hacks give her daughter some of the ideas for the wedding.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this incredible project,” Margaret told the Northwest Asian Weekly. “I grew up being so embarrassed by my mother’s frugality and now I realize it gave me the inspiration I needed to play this role perfectly! It’s such a hilarious ride and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

Margaret was one of the first people they reached out to, Hsu said. Margaret reminds Hsu somewhat of his own mother. There are parts of Hsu in Arden’s role as well. “It’s a combination of some of my embarrassing family stories, mixed in with some embarrassing family stories of my friends,” Hsu shared. Hsu promises the movie to be genuinely funny, and full of immigrant experiences that many will find relatable. Some bad, such as bullying, which Hsu, growing up in Pennsylvania, California, and Kansas, experienced firsthand. Arden’s character loses her sense of self, says Hsu, and doesn’t realize she already has everything she wants. Her now best friend, played by Katherine McNamara, was once her childhood bully, and they have never talked it out. For Hsu, it was the opposite, when a good childhood friend of his became a bully to him.

To write “Cheap AF,” Hsu drew on the feelings he had of not belonging, of not having money, not having new clothes, when he was growing up. His parents immigrated to Taiwan from China during China’s Cultural Revolution. According to Hsu, his parents were on the “last boat out of Shanghai” during that tumultuous time. They had to start everything over in Taiwan, and that country was in economic depression, so families like Hsu’s chose to start over, again, in the United States.

“They came here to build a better life. Part of that is saving money,” Roy pointed out. “Both Arden and Margaret related to it.” More than that, anyone who has been through financial hardship can relate to it. “Cheap AF” crosses cultural lines while remaining Asian American.

“I’ve been trying to think of how many romantic comedies there are that take place in the U.S. and are led by an Asian American woman, and I could count them on one hand,” Hsu said. (“Crazy Rich Asians,” for instance, featured an Asian American ABC—American Born Chinese—protagonist, yet took place in Asia.) Hsu wanted to tell a story that reflected the U.S. as he has known it, with both Asian and non-Asian components. He was not going to put things in boxes, the way that Hollywood tends to do, he told the Northwest Asian Weekly. Instead, he was going to tell a truly Asian American story, that reflects the melting pot that is this country. Hsu chose Seattle as the location for the film, as well as for the next phase of his life. After following more than one path, including photography and digital advertising, Hsu wanted to find a new creative outlet. His partner in business and in life, Grayson Hay, took the role of director of photography for “Cheap AF,” while colleague Michael K. Dwyer came up from California to help Hsu work on a parallel project: bringing the film industry to Seattle.

Hsu and his partners want to bring more film projects to Seattle, which they feel has been passed over by the industry, in spite of the fact that there is a great tax incentive for filmmakers here. Hsu and his colleagues have started a fund which will facilitate at least four to six projects over the next two years, seven including “Cheap AF.” So far, they feel Seattle has seen a lot of commercials and music videos, not so many full-length movies. It’s been spotty, one could say. Recently, there was “Worth the Wait.” A few years ago, “Paper Tigers.” Then, you might have to go back to “Sleepless in Seattle.” “Cheap AF” utilized an almost entirely local Seattle team of over 150 industry-knowledgeable people for its production.

“This is one of the most technically talented towns, as far as film and creators, and there’s just not enough film for them to create,” Hsu said. “It’s been a really cool experience to not only work with Roy on the financial side of things, but then also, see him direct his baby,” said Dwyer. “It’s been a one-of-a-kind experience.”

It’s all coming together. Hsu’s past experience, both personal and career, all have converged to make “Cheap AF.” “Film is just one giant adventure,” Hsu said. “Cheap AF” and its theme of self-acceptance will resonate for many, Hsu feels. Hsu himself sits at an intersection of many different identities. Asian. Gay. With two invisible disabilities. Growing up Chinese Southern Baptist (“there are more of us than you think,” he said). Hsu remembers times in his life when he was told that what he wanted to do, such as modeling or acting, was not for Asians. While Hollywood has changed, Hsu acknowledged, there is still some way to go for representation that is honest, comprehensive—and in this case, funny.

The release date for “Cheap AF” is yet to be determined.

To inquire about the above-mentioned film fund please email: business@agroupofferrets.com.

Kai can be reached at newstips@nwasianweekly.com.