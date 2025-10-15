Leaked racist chats from young Republicans spark outrage

Rep. Grace Meng, Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), expressed outrage on Wednesday over the exposure of racist, xenophobic, and violent messages shared by young conservative leaders.

The messages, revealed in a Politico report, were part of a trove of more than 2,900 pages of Telegram chats spanning seven months among members of the Young Republican organizations in New York, Kansas, Arizona, and Vermont.

“No community was spared in their hateful tirade, including Chinese and Indian Americans,” Meng said in a statement. “Their willingness to engage in such vile rhetoric speaks volumes to their character and the tone set by our nation’s leaders.”

The chats were exchanged between millennial and Gen Z Republicans.

The messages chronicle their campaign to take control of the Young Republican National Federation, pushing a hardline pro-Donald Trump platform. Many of the individuals involved hold positions within government or party politics, including one state senator.

“I am deeply disgusted by the reported racist, xenophobic, and antisemitic messages from conservative youth leaders,” said Meng.

The leaked conversations reveal slurs and demeaning language about Asian Americans, with one participant mocking the work of Chinese immigrants by saying, “Keep the ch–ks, though.” Other instances included crude remarks about sexual violence, and there were multiple threats directed at political opponents.