Kin On 40th anniversary gala

Kin On celebrated 40 years of care for Asian elders at its 40th anniversary gala on Sept. 27 at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington.

The milestone event brought together more than 400 guests.

The evening, emceed by Monique Ming Laven of KIRO 7, featured a proclamation for “Kin On Day” by the City of Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and special remarks from State Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos.

Kin On raised $303,560, and counting, to expand and sustain services that help Asian elders age well at home, at Kin On’s residential facilities, and thrive in community.

“Kin On’s 40th anniversary is more than a celebration of our past—it is a promise for the future,” said Ketty Hsieh, Kin On CEO. “We are building on a strong foundation to ensure that elders in our community are never alone, and that families have the support they need to provide care with dignity and compassion.”