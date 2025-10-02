Husband of Kshama Sawant accused of assault

The husband of congressional candidate Kshama Sawant was arrested last month after an incident involving a 22-year-old staff member of Rep. Adam Smith.

Sawant is also a former Seattle City Councilmember who recently announced a run for Smith’s congressional seat.

Calvin Priest, 54, was taken into custody on Aug. 4 following a disruption at Renton Technical College, where Smith was holding a public event. Police said Priest led a group of protesters into the building, pushing through a staffer who was trying to block the door.

Body camera footage released by Renton police appears to show the group forcing their way in, chanting once inside. The event was ultimately shut down. Priest and two others were arrested for trespassing. Police later pursued an assault charge based on the staffer’s account and photos of visible bruising on her arm.

Priest, a longtime political activist and regular presence at Sawant’s rallies and public events, has previously been seen leading chants and interrupting City Council meetings in Seattle.