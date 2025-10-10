FANHS founder Leads Filipino Heritage Month series on immigration stories

As part of Filipino American History Month, Dr. Dorothy Laigo Cordova, founder of the Filipino American National Historical Society (FANHS), is hosting a four-part virtual panel series exploring the Filipino immigrant journey—from early hopes to evolving communities.

Titled “Coming to America,” the sessions run Oct. 11, 12, 18 and 19 from 1 to 3 p.m., with voices from across the country sharing lived experiences. The series is supported by 4Culture and the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture. (Register here)

This year also marks the 90th anniversary of the 1935 Filipino Repatriation Act and 60 years since the landmark 1965 Immigration and Naturalization Act—two turning points that shaped Filipino American history and identity.