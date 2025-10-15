Families of Jeju air crash victims sue Boeing over defective systems

Families of 14 victims killed in the crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216 have filed a lawsuit against Boeing, alleging that outdated electrical and hydraulic systems caused the fatal accident. The complaint, filed in King County Superior Court, claims the systems, dating back to the 1960s, failed to allow the pilots to safely land the aircraft after a bird strike on December 29, 2024, at Muan International Airport in South Korea.

Represented by Herrmann Law Group, an international aviation law firm based in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, the plaintiffs accuse Boeing of negligence and failure to modernize the aircraft’s critical safety systems. The lawsuit argues that the company’s shift away from engineering excellence following its 1997 merger with McDonnell Douglas led to declining safety standards.

“Rather than admitting its fault in this tragic accident, Boeing resorts to its old, worn out ‘blame the pilots’ tactic,” said Charles Herrmann, lead attorney. These pilots make easy targets; they perished in the flames with the passengers. They cannot defend themselves.”

The complaint details how the bird strike triggered a cascade of failures, including engine shutdowns, electrical failures, and the malfunction of critical systems like landing gear and reverse thrusters. The aircraft was unable to land safely, ultimately crashing and killing 179 people.

Herrmann Law Group has represented victims in numerous high-profile aviation disasters, including Korean Air 801 and Lion Air 610.