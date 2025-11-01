Evergreen Goodwill meets Miss Philippines Northwest: Redefining pageantry through sustainability and community partnership

By Nina Huang

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

When Mia Amaranto first joined Miss Philippines Northwest, she wanted to do more than compete—she wanted to make a difference.

“Historically, it’s not the most sustainable thing,” said Amaranto, who was born and raised in the Philippines before moving to Washington at age 11.

“The gowns are made specifically for the candidates, and not a lot of people talk about sustainability around pageantry. Especially working for Goodwill, where we get a lot of donations of gowns, shoes, and accessories, I wanted to explore what a partnership could look like,” she said.

Amaranto is a digital brand specialist at Evergreen Goodwill, which operates 21 retail stores and five job training and education centers across the Northwest.

“All the purchases made at Goodwill directly fund job training in the community,” she said. “The Seattle flagship is the largest Goodwill in the world—and about 80% of the staff are Filipino.”

The partnership between Evergreen Goodwill and Miss Philippines Northwest began when a photographer connected Amaranto with the pageant organizers through Instagram. She ran the unique partnership idea by her director and was met with full support.

Through the collaboration, contestants gained access to affordable and sustainable pageant wear. Gowns can cost hundreds of dollars, but the Evergreen Goodwill partnership allows the contestants to participate without the financial barrier—making it a great way to give back and champion sustainability.

Contestants also visited Evergreen Goodwill on Oct. 30 for a behind-the-scenes tour and a Q&A with a career specialist.

“The mission of Miss Philippines Northwest is to foster leadership and development,” Amaranto said. “They’re supporting every candidate holistically—it’s not just another beauty pageant.”

Empowering the next generation

For 19-year-old contestant Isabella Sio, the experience has been both empowering and deeply personal.

A Seattle University business finance major, Sio grew up in Silverdale in a predominantly white community.

“I wasn’t always able to express my Filipino identity. Living in Seattle and having this opportunity has been amazing—I’ve loved every single step of it.”

Sio also found out about Miss Philippines Northwest through Instagram.

“They texted me and asked if I wanted to learn more,” she said. “I actually did pageants in high school (Miss Silverdale). I wanted to find a creative outlet that also involved community service and cultural connection. When I learned about this pageant, I jumped on the opportunity immediately.”

Her advocacy centers on empowering women in business.

“My mom is one of the very few women of color in an executive position,” Sio said. “She paid her way through education and gave me this opportunity. I want to close the opportunity gap for women in business, both here and in the Philippines.”

Volunteering has been a meaningful part of her journey as well. Sio and others helped during Filipino American History Month at the Asian Pacific Cultural Center in Tacoma—handing out raffle tickets and meeting people in the Fil-Am community. “It was so rewarding to connect with others who share the same passion for volunteering.”

Sio said she never realized how accessible and stylish secondhand shopping could be until visiting Goodwill. She had never shopped there previously, but this experience allowed her to see how chic and affordable Goodwill offerings are.

More than anything, Sio said the friendships she’s built have been invaluable.

“I really look up to all these girls,” she said. “We’ve become like sisters. It’s been so rewarding to see pageantry from a new perspective.”

A new direction for pageantry

Behind the shift toward sustainability and empowerment is Jo-Anne Aguilar, founder and CEO of the Kingdom Builder Foundation and the local director for Miss Philippines Northwest.

“My motivation came from personal experience,” Aguilar said. “When my daughter competed in the Philippines in May of this year, we didn’t get the right support or transparency from the local director. It made me realize there was a better way—one built on integrity, accountability, and true empowerment. That’s where the vision for change began.”

Aguilar officially took on the directorship in April 2025 and began planning this year’s competition in June.

“Now that I have the franchise since April of this year, my mission is to redefine what pageantry truly means,” she said. “For me, it’s not just about crowns or titles. It’s a platform to launch bigger dreams, amplify women’s voices, and shape leaders who stand for integrity, sustainability, and purpose.”

The partnership with Evergreen Goodwill helps contestants not just with gowns but with professional development.

“Evergreen Goodwill offers free training programs and career support, which aligns perfectly with our mission,” Aguilar said. “We want our candidates to see that this journey is more than just a beauty competition. It’s a movement rooted in education, empowerment, and building real opportunities for their future.”

Representing two homes

For Amaranto, who speaks Tagalog fluently and remains deeply connected to her roots, the opportunity to represent both the Philippines and Washington carries special meaning.

“To go home and represent Washington would be such a huge honor,” she said. “I would love to advocate for sustainability and diversity in pageantry. I’m a 4-foot-10 morena Filipina—most of the time, the girls are taller and lighter-skinned. That stigma has been in the industry for a while, and I want to continue to challenge it.”

The main event

This year’s Miss Philippines Northwest pageant will take place Sunday, Nov. 2, at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue. The event will feature an opening number, swimwear and evening gown competitions, and a Q&A round judged by a panel, including members of Miss Universe Philippines and Miss Washington 2025.

The winner will go on to compete in Miss Universe Philippines and potentially, the global Miss Universe stage.

“It would be an incredible moment,” Amaranto said. “To represent both my homes, Manila and Washington, and to do it in a way that promotes sustainability and inclusivity, that’s what this is all about.”

Nina can be reached at newstips@nwasianweekly.com.