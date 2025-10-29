ad_wong.jpg

Edamura departs NWFF leadership role

Derek Edamura

The Northwest Film Forum (NWFF) that its executive director, Derek Edamura, is stepping down after three years.

Edamura, who guided the organization through the challenges facing arts groups since 2020, will continue to assist with program transitions, NWFF said in a statement. During his tenure, he oversaw a restructuring of the organization and expansion of its revenue streams.

Jill Busby, previously the forum’s associate director, will serve as interim executive director while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

NWFF said most of its programs—including screenings, rentals, and educational offerings—will continue as scheduled during the transition.

