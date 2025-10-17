Ed Sheeran teams up with South Asian artists on new remix EP

Ed Sheeran’s new EP, Play (The Remixes), released today, features an all–South Asian lineup, including Canadian artists Karan Aujla and Jonita Gandhi.

An EP, or extended play, is a short music release—longer than a single but shorter than a full album—typically made up of three to six songs. Sheeran’s four-track remix EP reimagines songs from Play, his ninth studio album, which was inspired by a recent month-long stay in India.

Surrey, B.C.-based Punjabi hip-hop artist Karan Aujla appears on “Symmetry,” trading verses with Sheeran in Punjabi and English. “This feels like the beginning of our collaborative journey,” Sheeran said.

Toronto’s Jonita Gandhi lends her voice to “Heaven,” singing in Hindi alongside Sheeran. He said it’s the first Hindi song he’s released.

“It’s an honour to do it with her,” said Sheeran.

The EP also includes “Sapphire” featuring Arijit Singh, and “Don’t Look Down” with Hanumankind, Dhee and Santhosh Narayanan.

