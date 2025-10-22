Dodgers set to “ruin” baseball

By Jason Cruz

In a historic postseason run powered by Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) stars, the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League pennant on Oct. 17 behind a record-breaking performance from Shohei Ohtani and key contributions from Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, and Tommy Edman. With the win, the Dodgers advance to the World Series, where they will face the Toronto Blue Jays (who beat the Seattle Mariners) in Game 1 on Friday, Oct. 24.

The Brewers had won the most regular season games in 2025 with a franchise-record 97 wins. But the Dodgers swept the Brewers in 4 games, thanks to Ohtani. In Game 4, Ohtani had a historic night. Ohtani hit 3 home runs in addition to striking out 10 Brewers. No other Major League Baseball player in the history of the game has had such a productive night.

It was no surprise that Ohtani took home MVP honors for the series against the Brewers. Showing his humility, Ohtani did not take the trophy given to the MVP at home. Instead, he placed it in the Dodgers’ locker room and covered the placard with his name with the words, “Team Effort.”

In addition, Yoshinobu Yamamoto earned a complete game victory in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series. Yamamoto, who was signed by the Dodgers this season, pitched the first complete game in the playoffs since 2017. Yamamoto gave up just 3 hits, 1 run, while striking out 7 in 9 full innings in a 5-1 Dodgers victory.

Roki Sasaki was another signee of the Dodgers this year. The Japanese star pitcher was slated to be in the starting rotation for L.A. However, that did not work out as he pitched only eight games before going on the injured list due to shoulder issues in May. Sasaki did not return until late September. Manager Dave Roberts switched Sasaki from starting to the bullpen and he instantly became one of the top arms for L.A. Notably, Sasaki was willing to make the switch to help the team. In fact, he has become the closer for a Dodgers team, as the one glaring weakness may be the bullpen. Sasaki has saved 3 games for the Dodgers this postseason. While Sasaki is flourishing in the role, Sasaki has been promised another chance to be a starter next year.

Tommy Edman, who was the National League Championship Series MVP in 2024, was a solid contributor for L.A. in 2025. Obviously, Ohtani earned this year’s 2025 MVP, but Edman still batted a respectable .281 for the Dodgers during 9 postseason games. Edman’s mother is Korean.

Manager Dave Roberts, who is part Japanese (he was born in Naha, Okinawa, Japan) is taking the Dodgers to their fifth World Series since taking over the helm in 2016. Roberts managed the Dodgers to win the World Series in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and then again in 2024 when the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees.

After clinching the National League Championship, Roberts was interviewed on the field. He thanked the fans and then jokingly stated that the Dodgers were going to win 4 more games (the amount to win the World Series) and “really ruin baseball.” This was in response to the multiple top-notch signings in the offseason of Yamamoto, Sasaki, and Seattle native Blake Snell. Many fans of other teams said that the spending (some think overspending) by the Dodgers “ruined” the competitive balance of baseball.

The Dodgers have to win four more games over the Blue Jays to prove those people right.

