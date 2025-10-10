Claudia Balducci honors Japanese American history 

By Assunta Ng

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

In a powerful effort to honor the overlooked history of Japanese American pioneers in Bellevue, King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci played a key role in the creation of the Eastrail NE 8th St Bridge.

The bridge, which opened in 2024, not only connects walkers and bikers to the Wilburton Light Rail Station but also serves as a lasting tribute to the Japanese American farmers who were once driven out of Bellevue during the early 1900s, shedding light on a dark chapter of local history.

Speaking at a fundraiser for Balducci on Oct. 6 at Tai Tung Restaurant in Seattle, former Japanese American Citizens League President Bill Tashima recalled a conversation from 2017 in which Balducci shared her discovery of Bellevue’s hidden history. Tashima said Balducci, who served as Bellevue’s mayor from 2014 to 2016, was deeply moved to learn that Japanese immigrants had once thrived in the area, largely as farmers who supplied produce to Seattle.

“She resolved to bring this story to light,” Tashima said. “Claudia wanted to honor these pioneers as well as to educate others on the injustices they faced, and their relevance in the current day.”

Tashima described how a prominent local newspaper owner had campaigned to drive Japanese Americans out of Bellevue during the early 1900s, fueling anti-Japanese sentiment.

“After Pearl Harbor, he worked for the forced removal and incarceration of Japanese Americans,” Tashima said. Afterward, this person organized buying up their property and eventually built Bellevue Square on their former farmlands.

Moved by this dark history, Balducci worked to create a lasting legacy that would honor the Japanese American community.

The result was the Eastrail NE 8th St Bridge which features a collection from various local artists.

The mural within the bridge connects the Japanese immigrant community with other minority and marginalized groups in the area. The mural’s theme is “Kintsugi,” which is also a Japanese art form that symbolizes the process of repairing something broken—in this case, a community—that becomes stronger and more beautiful through its restoration.

Balducci’s leadership impressed Tashima.

“First, she came to us. We did not have to approach her. Second, she was sensitive to our community to get our buy-in and ask for our ideas. Third, she listened. She did not outline to us what she envisioned. This was a vision, and she was building the base, one step at a time.“

Former Burien Mayor Sophia Aragon and Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoto Matsumoto Wright also spoke highly of Balducci’s leadership.

They echoed Tashima’s sentiments that Balducci is practical, has vision, listens and delivers results.

Julie Kang, a professor at Seattle University, shared a personal reflection on Balducci’s commitment to the AAPI community. Kang recalled their discussions during the pandemic, when anti-Asian hate was on the rise, and Balducci’s efforts to address mental health issues within the AAPI community.

“Her commitment to mental health and her focus on the needs of the AAPI community really resonated with me,” Kang said.

“She’s qualified, hardworking, and gets things done. King County needs her,“ said Wright.

The event, held at Tai Tung Restaurant, raised more than $3,800 for Balducci’s campaign for King County Executive. The restaurant donated the food for the reception.