Chinatown Block Watch marks Mid-Autumn Festival with “Double Happiness Hour”

The Chinatown Block Watch wrapped up the season with a lively “Double Happiness Hour” in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, just before patrols take a break until spring 2026.

A key part of the celebration involved the delivery of mooncakes and lanterns to the Seattle Police Department’s West Precinct. Volunteer Susan Woo, who personally made the delivery, spent over an hour and a half waiting to connect with officers. After a brief chat with Officer Liu—who, though rushing to a call, took a moment to suggest Woo wait for other officers.

She was greeted by familiar faces.

Officer Backman greeted her and Woo replied, “Oh, you remembered me!”

Officer Schroeder also checked in, asking, “Are you patrolling tonight?”

When asked if she was staying out late, she joked, “They tell me not to stay out late, but I do it anyway,” which earned a supportive chuckle from the officers. That moment, she said, “made my night.”

The evening wrapped up with a delicious chicken takeout from Hong Kong Bistro and a quick late-night patrol around the block.