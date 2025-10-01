Chef John Liu headlines McDonald’s 1 in 8 events 

McDonald’s celebrated Chef John Liu, the newest ambassador for its 1 in 8 program, with two events in Los Angeles that highlighted his journey from crew member to acclaimed chef.

The 1 in 8 program refers to a statistic McDonald’s frequently cites: that 1 in 8 Americans has worked at a McDonald’s at some point.

On Sept. 19, Liu headlined a luncheon at Chifa LA titled “Arches and Ambition: Fryside Chat with Chef John,” moderated by author Jeff Yang. The event, attended by food influencers and local media, featured stories from Liu about how his early experiences at McDonald’s influenced his culinary path.

The following evening, Liu took part in Plate by Plate LA, a major fundraiser for AAPI causes. There, he led a live cooking demonstration with local food influencer Soy, serving Chifa’s signature dishes alongside McDonald’s Special Edition Gold Sauce.