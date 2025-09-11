Zookeeper killed by lions at Bangkok safari park

A veteran zookeeper was killed on Wednesday after being mauled by lions at Safari World, a popular tourist park in Bangkok, Thailand.

Authorities said Jian Rangkharasamee, who was in his late 50s, died after being attacked inside the drive-through safari zone. He reportedly stepped out of his jeep to clear trash from the enclosure. Then, a lion attacked him from behind and dragged. Soon, three to four other lions joined in.

Tourists in nearby cars reportedly tried to distract the lions by honking and shouting, but park staff were unable to reach the victim in time. He was rushed to a hospital but died from his injuries.

In a statement, his wife said, “We are deeply shocked to lose my husband, who deeply loved his job and was the breadwinner of the family. He had cared for lions and tigers at the zoo for many years, always exercised caution, and had never been attacked by any animal before.” Jian was reportedly a 20-year veteran in the zoo’s lion and tiger section.

Safari World issued a statement: “No such incident had occurred in the past 40 years. We prioritize the safety of all visitors and staff, and we strongly warn against exiting safari vehicles, especially in areas where predators roam.”