Xin Zhilei wins best actress at Venice Film Festival, first Chinese winner in 14 years

Chinese actress Xin Zhilei won the Volpi Cup for best actress at the Venice Film Festival for her role in “The Sun Rises on Us All,” becoming the first Chinese performer in 14 years to take home the prize.

Xin, 38, was recognized Saturday for her portrayal of Meiyun, a struggling retail shop owner who reconnects with a former lover imprisoned for a crime she committed.

“I am proud of myself,” Xin said as she accepted the award. “Look, today I am finally here, standing on this world-class stage, competing with so many top performers from all over the world.”

She also thanked the cast and crew and added, “To all the girls out there, if you have a dream, dare to imagine it and go after it. You never know, it might just come true.”

Her win marks only the third time a Chinese actress has received the honor, following Deanie Ip in 2011 and Gong Li in 1992.