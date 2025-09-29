Veterans honor POW/MIAs in ceremony at T-Mobile Park

Members of American Legion Cathay Post #186 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars held a wreath-laying ceremony on Friday, Sept. 26 at the POW/MIA Chair of Honor inside T-Mobile Park, ahead of the Seattle Mariners’ series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The event honored the more than 81,000 American service members still missing and unaccounted for, and recognized the ongoing sacrifices of their families.

Cathay Post #186 expressed gratitude to the Seattle Mariners for their ongoing support and for preserving the Chair of Honor as a lasting tribute. The post also recognized Jerry Lee for his contributions in coordinating the event.