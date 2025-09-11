Supreme Court Justice Yu retiring

Gov. Bob Ferguson announced on Thursday that Washington Supreme Court Justice Mary Yu will retire from the bench at the end of this year.

“I’ve known Justice Yu for a long time—since we both began our public-service careers working for King County,” Ferguson said in a statement. “My respect for her has only grown over the years.”

“Aside from our shared professional history, Justice Yu and I have something unusual in common: We’ve both been featured on the Jimmy Kimmel Show. In her case, she was invited onto the show because her name—Mary Yu—was perfectly suited to her work. As a judge, she officiated the first same-sex marriages in Washington after our state’s voters recognized these unions in 2012. Justice Yu has married many other happy couples in our state.”

Yu was the first in her family to go to college, the first LGBTQ+ justice, the first Asian American justice and the first Latina American justice on the Washington Supreme Court.

“She brought her perspective to bear in seeking to make our court system more accessible, equitable and effective,” said Ferguson.

The governor is expected to appoint a new justice by Dec. 1.