Stacey Abrams draws standing ovation at Seattle Town Hall event

Stacey Abrams, entrepreneur, attorney, bestselling author and former Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, spoke at Town Hall on Saturday, Sept. 27 in a wide-ranging conversation moderated by Citizen University co-founder and CEO Eric Liu.

Abrams reflected on her upbringing in the Deep South, her time as minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives, and urged the audience to take action against former President Donald Trump’s policies and legacy.

The event drew a standing ovation both before and after her remarks.

More than $200,000 was raised for the Homestead Community Land Trust, a Seattle-based nonprofit focused on affordable housing, headquartered in the Chinatown-International District.