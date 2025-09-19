Pop-up opioid treatment clinic in Little Saigon

A small park in Seattle’s Little Saigon neighborhood became the front line in the city’s fight against the opioid crisis earlier this month.

The pop-up clinic, held Sept. 9–12 at Hoa Mai Park in Little Saigon, offered long-acting injectable buprenorphine—a medication used to treat opioid use disorder.

It was hosted by the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), UW Medicine’s Harborview Downtown Programs, and several community partners.

This kind of street-based, low-barrier approach is a first for Seattle when it comes to injectable buprenorphine, and officials say it’s already showing signs of success—especially for those who are unhoused or have unstable housing.

“Treating people suffering from addiction and getting them the help they need is not only the right thing to do, it is the smart thing to do,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell. “We cannot stand by and watch people suffer on our streets; this initiative brings life-saving medication directly to those in need, creating real pathways to recovery.”

Thirty-three people received their first shot of injectable buprenorphine, and more than half went on to receive a second or third dose. One client transitioned to methadone, several others began oral buprenorphine, and at least one person entered inpatient recovery.

“Being able to start someone on life-saving medication like buprenorphine without the need for an initial period of withdrawal is particularly important for people experiencing homelessness,” said Human Services Director Tanya Kim.

The pilot program is part of a broader strategy supported by Harrell’s proposed 2025 budget, which includes $14.5 million specifically dedicated to addressing the opioid crisis.