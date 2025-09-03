Over 11,000 fake Labubu dolls seized by U.S. Customs in Seattle

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Seattle have seized a massive shipment of counterfeit Labubu dolls, confiscating 11,134 fake figures with an estimated value at nearly $514,000.

Labubu—an elfin, toothy character with oversized ears and a mischievous grin—has become a global collectible phenomenon in recent years. Originally created in 2015 by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, Labubu emerged from a series of illustrated storybooks inspired by Nordic fairy tales. The character later gained international fame through a collaboration with Chinese company Pop Mart, which produces the dolls using a blind-box model that has captivated collectors across Asia and beyond.

“Excellent work by our diligent and meticulous CBPOs!” said Brian Humphrey, director of Field Operations for the CBP Seattle Field Office, in a post on X on Friday.

Humphrey also referenced a viral meme about the collectible toys, joking, “We’re still on the lookout for the one and only 24K GOLD Labubu.”

Labubu’s rise has been fueled not only by its unique “scary-cute” aesthetic but also by viral appearances in celebrity culture—stars like BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Rihanna, and David Beckham have been spotted with Labubu toys. In some parts of Asia, the character has even taken on symbolic or spiritual significance.

The CBP’s main X account chimed in following the Seattle seizure, posting: “Fake Labubus are not welcome in America. Thanks for the good catch, Seattle!”