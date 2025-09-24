One dead, one injured in CID shooting 

A man is dead and another is seriously injured following a shooting late Monday in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) neighborhood.

Shortly after 9:40 p.m., emergency responders received reports of gunfire near 12th Avenue South and South Lane Street. Upon arrival, authorities found one man who had been shot. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, suffering a gunshot wound to his leg, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Detectives are investigating the incident and are seeking information from the public. Anyone with details is urged to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.