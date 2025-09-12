Nepal’s president appoints former chief justice as interim premier and first woman leader

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s president on Friday appointed former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim prime minister and the first woman to head the Himalayan nation’s government, following fiery protests that collapsed the previous administration.

Karki, a popular figure when serving as the court’s only female chief justice in 2016 and 2017, was to be sworn in later Friday. The appointment was announced by President Ram Chandra Poudel’s spokesman Kiran Pokhrel.

Street demonstrations starting Monday in Kathmandu over a social media ban turned violent, with protesters attacking government buildings and police opening fire. Tens of thousands of protesters attacked and burned the parliament, the presidential residence and private businesses, and assaulted top politicians, prompting the resignation of the previous prime minister.

Nepal’s army took control of the capital Tuesday night, and initiated negotiations over an interim government with representatives of the protesters, the army and the president.

Violence over the past week left at least 51 people dead.