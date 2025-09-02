ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Miranda Wang wins first LPGA title at FM Championship. Lawrence wins in Switzerland

By The Associated Press

Miranda Wang, of China, holds the trophy after winning the FM Championship LPGA golf tournament at TPC Boston, on Aug. 31, 2025, in Norton, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Miranda Wang lost the lead to the No. 1 player in women’s golf and then delivered the clutch shots over the final three holes for a 2-under 70 and a one-shot victory over Jeeno Thitikul on Sunday in the FM Championship for her first LPGA title.

Wang became the seventh LPGA rookie to win this year, extending a remarkable streak of no multiple winners through the tour’s first 23 tournaments of the year.

Thitikul, who took over the No. 1 ranking from Nelly Korda three weeks ago, was poised to end that streak and ruin Wang’s hopes when the Thai hit wedge to 2 feet at No. 9 for her fifth birdie to go out in 31 on the TPC Boston and tie for the lead. She shot 67.

Thitikul bogeyed the 17th hole, and Wang made a 6-foot birdie on the 17th to regain the lead and win it with a par.

Sei Young Kim (70) finished third, three shots behind. Andrea Lee also shot 70 and finished another shot back. Rose Zhang had to settle for a 72 to tie for fifth with Jin Hee Im, who had a bogey-free 62.

