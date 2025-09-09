Man stabbed in CID

A man is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center after another man stabbed him in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) on Monday night.

Seattle police officers arrested a 44-year-old man, and convicted felon, for stabbing the victim.

Officers found the 40-year-old victim while responding to reports of a stabbing near 12th Avenue South and South King Street.

Police say the suspect ran up to the victim from behind and stabbed him multiple times in the abdomen. The Real Time Crime Center captured video of the attack.

The victim chased after his attacker but couldn’t catch him. The suspect took off on his bicycle and officers later found him near Rainier Avenue South and South Bayview Street.