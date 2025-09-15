Man killed after being hit by semi-truck in CID

A man died Sunday morning after being hit by a semi-truck in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID), police said.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at 12th Avenue South and South King Street. Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a truck and arrived to find the man with life-threatening injuries.

Seattle Fire crews treated the victim and rushed him to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

Surveillance footage from the city’s Real Time Crime Center captured the collision, and investigators are reviewing the video as part of the case. Police said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Impairment is not believed to be a factor, and no arrests have been made.