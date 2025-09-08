Man critically injured in CID Shooting

A man was critically injured Friday afternoon in a shooting in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) following an altercation.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. near South Jackson Street and 12th Avenue South. First responders found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper body and took him to Harborview Medical Center.

Witnesses told police the victim and the suspect had gotten into a confrontation before the suspect fired several shots. One of the bullets also damaged an electrical transformer. The suspect drove off heading north on 12th Avenue South in a light-colored vehicle.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are investigating what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Seattle police at 206-233-5000.