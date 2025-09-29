Man arrested after gunfire at Hing Hay Park

A man was arrested early Saturday after police say he fired a gun during an argument at Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District (CID).

Someone called 911 at around 1:40 a.m. to report a man pointing a gun at people in the park. While the caller was still on the phone, a shot was fired. No one was injured.

Although the shooting wasn’t caught on camera, security footage showed people running from the park and the shooter taking off toward 6th Avenue South. Officers found him nearby within minutes and arrested him. They recovered a gun from his pocket.

Police say the man had gotten into an argument with a woman and her boyfriend. At one point, he reportedly threatened to kill her and fired the gun, though no one was hit.

The 41-year-old, who has a felony record and isn’t allowed to have firearms, was booked into King County Jail for assault and unlawful possession of a gun.