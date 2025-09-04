Join our team: Freelance writer for hard-hitting news and politics

If you want to make an impact by covering hard-hitting news, politics, and social justice issues for the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, join us at Northwest Asian Weekly and be a part of our mission to inform, inspire, and drive change through the power of words.

This position offers the flexibility to work remotely, allowing you to choose your own workspace. You have the freedom to set your own work hours. We don’t dictate when you work, as long as you meet our deadlines.

Northwest Asian Weekly is a respected source of news, information, and insights that serve the AAPI community and beyond. We encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds and experiences.

Responsibilities:

As a freelance writer for Northwest Asian Weekly, you will:

Craft compelling articles that dive into hard news, politics, and pressing issues affecting the AAPI community.

Fearlessly ask the hard questions and seek the truth behind every story.

Cover breaking news and deliver same-day turns under tight deadlines with minimal supervision.

Contribute to our mission of providing insightful, well-researched, and thought-provoking content.

Requirements:

Solid news judgment and excellent journalism ethics. A journalism degree is preferred but not required.

Strong writing skills and a passion for storytelling.

An understanding of hard news, politics, and social justice issues.

Live in Seattle or western Washington, and have general knowledge of the area.

Flexibility and the ability to work independently.

Demonstrated ability to meet deadlines and handle fast-paced news cycles.

How to apply:

To be considered, please send the following to editor@nwasianweekly.com:

Your resume, detailing your relevant experience.

Writing samples that showcase your ability to cover hard news, politics, or related topics.

A brief cover letter highlighting your interest in this role and your passion for addressing the concerns of the AAPI community.